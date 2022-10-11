Cassano claims Juventus had a stronger lineup than Milan

Last weekend, Juventus suffered a great blow as their mini-comeback reached an abrupt end at the San Siro Stadium.

While the Bianconeri had the upper hand during the first 15 minutes, Milan dominated the pitch in every sense of the word as the match progressed.

Despite scoring a controversial opener through Fikayo Tomori, the Rossoneri deserved the win over the hapless Juventus.

However, Antonio Cassano felt that Max Allegri had a stronger starting formation than his counterpart Stefano Pioli.

The retired striker has been repeatedly criticizing the methods of the Juve boss since last season, and he never misses an opportunity to take another swipe.

The former Roma, Milan and Inter player says that the Bianconeri can’t seem to make three decent passes in a row, while arguing that their recent wins only came at the expense of weak opponents.

“Everyone was starting to say that the team had restarted, but they only won against Bologna and Maccabi Haifa,” said the notorious Cassano through his personal Instagram account via Calciomercato.

“These are two teams that, with due respect, are struggling. Juventus didn’t even play well against them.

“Allegri had said that he would have liked to see the Milan without five starters and they took them off by themselves.

“Yet, Juventus continues to suck, they can’t play anymore, they are without ideas.

“If you see the eleven starters of Milan and compare them to the Juventus starting XI, the Bianconeri are much stronger, but they can’t make 3 passes in a row.”