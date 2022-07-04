Antonio Cassano is clearly not a fan of Nicolo Zaniolo, and he struggles to understand the hype around the AS Roma man.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Juventus in this transfer window, and he seems to be the club’s long-term target to replace Paulo Dybala.

His deal at Roma doesn’t expire until 2024, but the Giallorossi seems prepared to cash in on him now.

A move for the attacker will cost Juve a fortune, but is he even worth taking a chance on?

Former Real Madrid man, Cassano believes he is not and says there are better players on the market that Juve can sign instead.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Is Zaniolo strong? But what does it mean to be strong? In my opinion he doesn’t make a difference, he has no qualities, I don’t like him.

“Why should Juve bet on him? At his age there are stronger ones. Quality is knowing how to play the ball, but refined quality doesn’t have it.

“If he is physically well he shoots straight, but he doesn’t know how to dribble, he doesn’t see the last pass, he relies on physical power. I, Juve, would never think of going to get him for 50 million. For me it’s madness.”

Juve FC Says

Cassano is one of the most outspoken former Italian players, and sometimes his opinions seem harsh.

But he might have an important point in this assessment of Zaniolo. The attacker seems to be overrated.

He is talented, but he has not exactly set the world on fire in any season of his career so far.

Juve could get better with him on their team, but we could also be stuck with a player that has similar fitness issues to Paulo Dybala if we sign him.