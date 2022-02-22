Cassano discusses what he expects from Juventus against Villarreal

Antonio Cassano is not exactly looking forward to an exciting game plan from Juventus in their match against Villarreal.

The Bianconeri will face the Spanish side in the Champions League’s round of 16 hoping to earn passage into the next round of the competition.

Max Allegri reached the final twice during his first spell as the club’s manager and he would be keen to enjoy more success on his return.

The Juve manager is one of the most pragmatic bosses around, and some Italian pundits are not a fan of how his team plays.

Cassano knows what to expect from Juve and says he would praise them if they play well and lose, but he doesn’t think Allegri will ditch his defensive style of play.

He said via Calciomercato: “ Juve must prove that they are worth what they spend. If he plays a super game and loses I’ll be here to say chapeau. The path he must take must be a European game, not sparagnino. It will be very bad, it will be hard and risk boarding. But Allegri will play the usual defensive match.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri reached two Champions League finals in his first spell as Juve manager.

The gaffer knows what it takes to win titles and sometimes it doesn’t have to seem exciting.

When we wanted to play exciting attacking football under Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, we didn’t achieve much.

As long as we are doing well, our style of play should matter less.