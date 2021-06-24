Cassano expects Allegri to be sacked if he fails to win the Scudetto next season

As proven by the sacking of three successive coaches by the end of the last three campaigns, Juve’s bench remains one of the hottest seats in Italian football.

With Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri being relieved from their duties despite winning the Scudetto title, Andrea Pirlo shouldn’t have been surprised to see himself out of the door as he led the club towards a 4th place finish in the Serie A table.

Max is now set to start his second tenure with the club – and perhaps with bigger authorities than before – but this doesn’t exactly mean that he’ll be safe from another dismissal if he fails to meet the high expectations set by the club.

At least this how former Milan, Inter and Roma star, Antonio Cassano, sees the situation.