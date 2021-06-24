Club News

Cassano expects Allegri to be sacked if he fails to win the Scudetto next season

June 24, 2021 - 10:15 pm

As proven by the sacking of three successive coaches by the end of the last three campaigns, Juve’s bench remains one of the hottest seats in Italian football.

With Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri being relieved from their duties despite winning the Scudetto title, Andrea Pirlo shouldn’t have been surprised to see himself out of the door as he led the club towards a 4th place finish in the Serie A table.

Max is now set to start his second tenure with the club – and perhaps with bigger authorities than before – but this doesn’t exactly mean that he’ll be safe from another dismissal if he fails to meet the high expectations set by the club.

At least this how former Milan, Inter and Roma star, Antonio Cassano, sees the situation.

“I tell you now, practically a year earlier, because we like to say things in advance, as always: if Juventus again fail in the Champions League and don’t win the Scudetto, they will also send Allegri away,” said the Bari native who’s a recurring guest on Bobo TV via JuveNews.eu.

“Even Maurizio Sarri, who among other things won the Scudetto, was sacked and given up to 7.5 million in salaries.”

Allegri spent five largely successful seasons in Turin, leading the club towards five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, and two Champions League finals.

It remains to be seen how his second stint with the club will go in comparison with the first one.

    Martinn June 24, 2021 at 10:37 pm

    You know nothing. He will be expected to get top 3 and not a shameful cl display. Very attainable

