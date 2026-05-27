Roberto Baggio remains one of the greatest legends in Italian football history, yet Antonio Cassano believes he was the superior player despite the enormous admiration Baggio received throughout his career.

Baggio became a national hero during the 1994 World Cup, where he inspired Italy with a series of memorable performances and established himself as one of the most iconic figures in the country’s football history. His popularity and image within the game continue to place him among the most respected players Italy has ever produced.

Comparing Two Italian Talents

Cassano was also regarded as an exceptionally gifted footballer and enjoyed spells at several major clubs, including Real Madrid. However, his career was often disrupted by inconsistency, disciplinary issues, and problems away from the pitch, which prevented him from fully realising his immense potential.

Baggio, meanwhile, spent five years at Juventus between 1990 and 1995 and won Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Cup during his time in Turin. He also finished as runner-up at the 1994 World Cup while becoming one of the defining stars of the tournament for Italy.

Cassano Makes Bold Claim

Although Cassano represented several major clubs during his playing career, he never truly established the same influence at international level that Baggio achieved. Despite that, the former striker still believes he possessed greater natural ability and creativity than the Juventus icon.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Cassano said:

“Baggio or Cassano? I’m better, because he did very well in that ’94 World Cup, fantastic, but he did ‘not much’ in the big teams. He did very well at Bologna and Brescia, he didn’t do well at Milan and Inter, he did well at Juventus only at the beginning when Del Piero was coming off.”

Adding: “Baggio scored more goals than me, but I was more ingenious and had something more in the final pass.”

Cassano’s comments are likely to generate debate among football supporters, particularly given Baggio’s legendary status within Italian football and the achievements he enjoyed throughout his distinguished career at both club and international level.