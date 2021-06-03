Cassano explains why Ronaldo’s rumored transfer to Roma is “nonsense”

Just when you thought you’ve heard it all in the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga, some reports decided to link him with a move towards Roma – Yes, the same Roma that is set to play in the newly-established UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

The Giallorossi have been hot on the Portuguese market recently. Following Paulo Fonseca’s departure, the coach will be replaced by his more famous compatriot, José Mourinho.

Moreover, the capital side had appointed a Portuguese sporting director in Tiago Pinto. However, luring the biggest superstar in world football could be a bit of a stretch for the Romans.

Moreover, a former Roma star has added an additional reason on why such a move won’t take place. Antonio Cassano believes that CR7 is not exactly on good terms with Mourinho.

“Ronaldo at Roma? In my opinion it is nonsense. Mourinho doesn’t have a good relationship with Ronaldo since their time together at Real Madrid. So how can you think that he would join him in Rome?” said the retired striker whilst speaking with Bobo TV via TuttoJuve.

“Now I don’t know if they have the same agent or not, but the news is not credible in my opinion,” concluded the notorious player.

Whilst Ronaldo and Mourinho do in fact share the same agent – Jorge Mendes – it is true that their rapport had its ups and downs.