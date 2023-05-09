Cassano gives bold prediction on Juventus: “They will send Allegri packing”

Despite Juve’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta, Antonio Cassano remains unimpressed with the Bianconeri’s style of play.

The Old Lady secured a vital away win over a direct Top-Four rival thanks to goals from Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Cassano feels that Juventus were lucky to escape La Dea’s onslaught, only to kill the match through counterattacks.

As per custom, the 40-year-old aimed another dig at his former Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri. He even claims that the club will terminate his second spell at the end of the season.

“I saw a match and a no-match. Atalanta played the game from start to finish, while Allegri had his backside in his face,” posted the notorious Italian on his Instagram account via JuventusNews24.

“One way or another, Max finds himself second. We don’t know how they play, Juve play badly, very badly.

“But he goes to Bergamo, gets massacred, saved by two posts and miracles from the goalkeeper and takes the points home.

“I’m convinced that regardless of the results, they will send Allegri packing at the end of the season. It can’t go on like this.”

During his colorful career, Cassano’s lone Scudetto title came while playing for Allegri’s Milan in 2010/11. Yet, the retired striker is obviously not too fond of his former gaffer.