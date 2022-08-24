Cassano gives his comparison of Allegri and Spalletti

Antonio Cassano has compared Juventus’ Max Allegri to Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti and says the latter is a genius because Allegri has better players.

Both managers are the cream of the crop in Italian football and they have been enjoying their work as managers in Serie A over the years.

Considering that he has won six league titles, Allegri is the most successful of both managers.

However, Spalletti’s team finished above Juventus in Serie A last season and they were at the races for much of the campaign while Juve was not.

Both clubs have started this campaign undefeated, but Napoli is topping the league table with six points, while Juve has just four points.

This will be a long season and we are only at the beginning, but Cassano already believes Allegri is behind Spalletti.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Spalletti, unlike Allegri, is a genius. Napoli has less strong players than Juventus, and they make them play divinely, while the Bianconeri, who have stronger players, play in a careless manner.”

Adding: “Spalletti makes them perform great, that’s the difference with Allegri who struggles, he yells, he screams, he yells to himself and that’s it. Napoli is really a crazy splinter.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is arguably the most successful Italian manager in the league now, and it is understandable that most pundits like to criticise him.

The Juve gaffer has more than enough experience to lead his team back to form even if they have started the campaign behind Napoli.