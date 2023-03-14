Cassano has another pop at Juventus, this time it is about Fagioli

Nicolo Fagioli has been one of the most improved players at Juventus this season after Max Allegri kept him at the club.

Having shone on loan at Cremonese last term, it seemed the midfielder would leave for another temporary spell.

However, Allegri kept him and that decision has proven to be one of the best the club made this season.

Fagioli has been a key player in the Juve team and often delivers assists to teammates while bossing the midfield against opponents.

Former striker Antonio Cassano has now commented on the midfielder’s development but seems to mock him.

Fagioli translates to beans in English and Cassano said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Is Beans growing? Is it growing in height? And just to put the pasta together so that you then make pasta and beanies,”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been a much-improved player this season and deserves credit and respect for reaching a new level in his development.

The midfielder has proven he does have what it takes to play for a big club and we expect him to continue developing well.

The youngster still has so much development to do and needs to stay focused and ensure he does not let praise get to his head.