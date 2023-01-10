Cassano insists Juventus didn’t deserve to beat Udinese

There is almost nothing Juventus can do to impress Antonio Cassano and he has now said they didn’t deserve to beat Udinese in their last match.

The Bianconeri are on an eight-game winning run and haven’t conceded a goal since then, which is commendable considering how they started the term.

The win was not easy and Max Allegri’s men needed late goals to see off their last two opponents, even though earning the three points was the most important thing.

Udinese gave the black and whites a good game and the latter will feel lucky to have finally broken down their stubborn opponents, but Cassano is still not convinced by them.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Juventus also played badly with Udinese. They say about steel defense, but it is unwatchable. He created something with individualities, not with the game, and with a game of Paredes that Allegri never sees. It was a game that had to end 0-0, Juve didn’t deserve with Udinese.”

Juve FC Says

Cassano has been an open critic of Juve, especially when they play under Allegri and it is not a surprise that he is coming at the Bianconeri again.

The most important thing is that the team continues to work hard to achieve its goals, not minding what the ex-Italy international thinks.