Cassano is still not convinced that Juventus can win the Scudetto

Despite their four-game winning run former AS Roma and Real Madrid star, Antonio Cassano is still not convinced that Juventus can win Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri made a poor start to the campaign, but their 1-0 win against Roma at the weekend has helped them move closer to the top of the league table.

They are currently on a four-game winning streak in the league and could earn another win against Inter Milan at the weekend.

Cassano has been very vocal about his stance on Serie A this season and reiterated that Juve is still not back in the mix to win the title.

He admits that the Bianconeri worked hard against Roma and that should be expected from them.

When Paulo Dybala re-joins them from his spell out with injury, they will have more quality in their squad, but he maintains they are still not back in the race and looks forward to their match against Inter Milan this weekend.

He told Bobo TV as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve makes great effort, let’s not expect anything else.

“When Dybala returns he will have more quality but nothing will change. : All perched in defense and when she crosses into the penalty area there are three of them. Is she back in the game? I doubt it, there is Inter-Juve on Sunday. “