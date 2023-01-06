Cassano picks the biggest favourite to win the Scudetto

Former Italian striker Antonio Cassano has named Napoli as the club with the best chance of winning the Serie A this season, despite Juventus’ form.

The Partenopei had a superb first half of the season and were unbeaten in the Italian top flight, which made them seem unreachable.

Ten points separated the Naples side from Juve as the Bianconeri struggled with inconsistency, but that changed after the first league game of 2023.

Juve beat Cremonese, but Napoli lost to Inter Milan to narrow the gap between both clubs.

They will play each other this month, with Juve looking to earn a win, considering their current run of form in the competition.

However, Cassano still does not consider Max Allegri’s men the favourites to win the title.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Inter took the field with the idea of having to win otherwise, goodbye Scudetto, had more idea of winning the game. Napoli a little less, but it remains the strongest and the big favourite to win the championship, in my opinion”.

Juve FC Says

It is usually a good thing when people doubt you and you are not the favourite to win a competition.

This puts you under less pressure and ensures you enjoy your game. After losing to Inter, Napoli is already feeling the pressure of the title race and if we beat them, we will feel confident about chasing the crown.