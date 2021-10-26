Cassano reckons he knows why Allegri dropped Chiesa against Inter

Massimiliano Allegri surprised some fans and observers when he benched Federico Chiesa for Juventus’ game against Inter Milan this past weekend.

Chiesa has been one of the best Italian players in Europe in the last year and everyone expected him to start the game as he is also one of Juve’s most dangerous players.

However, Allegri benched him and Antonio Cassano said that was how he benched Pirlo in important matches at AC Milan because of a contract dispute.

He told Bobo tv on Twitch as quoted by Calciomercato: “When I arrived at Milan Pirlo had problems with the contract. As soon as he had a small physical problem, Allegri put him out and started playing Van Bommel in front of the defense.

“Allegri is one who does not see the players. For me it’s pure madness, not considering a champion like Pirlo is spitting in the face of football.”

Cassano is too outspoken for someone who had an unstable career and his persistent attacks on Ronaldo, Allegri and Juventus is becoming boring.

As the manager, Allegri decides who plays and who doesn’t and because of his managerial record, Juve fans can put all their confidence in him knowing that he would name a team capable of beating anyone.

Chiesa is one of the best players at Juve, but he deserves to rest after playing almost every game this season.

Benching him could also be because Allegri has a unique plan and wanted him to attack Inter Milan fresh off the bench when their defenders are tired.