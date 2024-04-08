Former Italy striker Cassano is once again chastising Juventus coach Max Allegri following his team’s uninspiring win over Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri dominated the first half and could have scored more than one goal. However, they dropped back after the interval to defend their slim lead.

In the end, they escaped with a 1-0 win thanks to Federico Gatti’s goal, thus ending the team’s woeful run of results in Serie A.

Nevertheless, this display certainly wasn’t enough to silence the critics, and chief among them is Cassano.

The former Roma, Real Madrid and Inter star has often been berating Allegri for his team’s bland displays, even though the duo won a Scudetto together during their time at Milan.

Cassano thus urges Allegri to vacate his post after failing to win a trophy since his return to the club.

“Since Allegri relies on results and hasn’t won anything in these three years, he should step down,” argued the 41-year-old during his appearance on Rai Due via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Juve has 17 international players and spend 160 million on wages but they play like fools. They can’t put three passes together.

“When Allegri says that Juve must finish fourth, he’s making fun of everyone. Look at Bologna, they play great football and spent 1.50 euros.

“Pioli was crucified because he is not a friend of journalists and yet he won a scudetto and reached a Champions League semi-final.

“Allegri is always well-liked. If we don’t change our attitude, we will become one of the worst leagues in Europe”.