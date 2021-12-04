Cassano reveals awkward exchange of words with Cristiano Ronaldo

Love him or hate him, Antonio Cassano’s tales are often a great source of entertainment.

The retired footballer had one of most storied playing career thanks to his brilliant talent, as well as his crazy antics on and off the pitch.

And yet, the former Inter, Milan, Roma and Sampdoria man continues to provide us with funny stories even after hanging his boots.

The 39-year-old is a regular guest on Cristian Vieri’s Bobo TV, and in the latest edition, he talked about a weird exchange of messages between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cassano is renowned for criticizing Juventus at every opportunity, but some of his remarks weren’t appreciated by the Portuguese superstar who played for the Bianconeri between 2018 and 2021.

It appears that the former Italy international managed to get under the skin of the current Manchester United star due to some of his words.

“Ronaldo wrote me messages. He told me that I have to respect him for what he had won and for the goals he had scored,” revealed the notorious ex-Real Madrid star according to ilBianconero.

“But I’m not afraid of the truth, I face the whole world, from the Pope to the last person on Earth.

“I called Buffon and he confirmed that he gave my number to the press officer who passed it to Cristiano so he can tell me that he scored 750 goals and I only scored 150.

“I say ‘dear Cristiano Ronaldo, you have everything, chill and enjoy life. Take an example from Messi, he doesn’t give a d**n about everything and everyone. instead of sending messages to me.’

“Gigi laughed when I told him about the conversation.”