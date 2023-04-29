Cassano says Allegri can’t fool viewers with his post-match claims

In recent weeks, Juventus have been enduring a rough patch, with the latest setback being an elimination from the Coppa Italia semi-finals at the hands of their arch-rivals Inter.

Although the Bianconeri displayed a horrendous performance, Max Allegri claimed that it was only terrible for the first 15 minutes when the Bianconeri conceded Federico Dimarco’s winner.

As you would expect, Antonio Cassano had something to say on the matter. The former Roma, Inter and Milan striker has been chastising the Juventus manager and his rigid tactics for almost two years now. So Surely he won’t miss this golden opportunity to aim another dig at the under-fire coach.

“It was a meaningless game plan, Juventus were only trying to defend and go to extra time and advance on penalties,” said the retired striker in his latest appearance on Christian Vieri’s Bobo TV (via JuventusNews24).

Allegri also had an outburst at the final whistle, lashing out on Inter directors and then his players in the locker room, and Cassano suggests that the manager is feeling the heat at the end of the season.

“The lack of respect and the offenses against Inter and Napoli is because Allegri is beginning to smell the smoke at the end of the season.

“His statements made me shiver when he says that after the first quarter of an hour he played a good match!

“With 5 defenders? Think you can fool the 60 million viewers who were watching the match?”