Cassano says Allegri looks confused on his return to Juventus

Former Italy striker, Antonio Cassano, says Massimiliano Allegri looks confused as his Juventus team struggles for form.

Allegri won five consecutive Serie A titles during his first stint as Juventus manager between 2014 and 2019.

The club replaced him with Maurizio Sarri, who also won a league title before they made Andrea Pirlo their manager last season.

They almost didn’t finish inside the top four under Pirlo and have brought back Allegri to make them the top club in Italy again.

Fans were delighted to have him back at the club, but their start to this campaign has been poor.

The Bianconeri have just won their first league game of the season at the fifth attempt.

They are struggling at the back and concede goals in almost every game, while their attack has been struggling to score regularly.

All eyes are on Allegri to mastermind a turnaround, but Cassano says the returning manager doesn’t seem to know what he is doing.

“Juventus played an obscene match,” Cassano told BoboTV as quoted by Football Italia.

“Spezia put Juventus under pressure, if they had made it 3-1, it would have ended the game and they’re a team worth 50 times less compared to Allegri’s men.

“They scored the goals because of two or three players that Allegri doesn’t see but continues to struggle, he gives me the impression of being in confusion.

“I don’t understand how Juve play, it worries me a lot. They won, but will struggle to finish among the top four if they continue like this.

“They are the best equipped team and today they are 10 points behind, they play badly, they are passive, they suffer a lot despite always being behind the ball.

“There are no ideas, they lack personality. Before there were the champions who won games with one play: [Cristiano] Ronaldo scored 100 goals in three years, [Gonzalo] Higuain scored a lot, [Paulo] Dybala did great things.

“Now, they are a confused team, a mess, and luckily they won against Spezia.”