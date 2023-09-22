Antonio Cassano, the former AS Roma player and outspoken pundit, has offered his perspective on the future of Juventus manager Max Allegri. According to Cassano, Allegri is under significant pressure to win the league this season, or he could face the possibility of being sacked.

Since his return to the club, Allegri has gone two seasons without securing a trophy, and Juventus is eager to end this drought in the current campaign. The club is putting in a substantial effort to secure at least one trophy this season.

The absence of European football has led many to believe that Juventus has a more favourable chance of winning a trophy this time around. Cassano emphasises that Allegri would have no excuses if he does not achieve success in these circumstances, as the expectations are high for the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri tried to send Chiesa and Vlahovic away until the end. He behaved badly with Kostić by not letting him play. Now in Italy, they write “Pioli out” because he is a good man and not a licker…, but instead, he is giving himself credit to Allegri. Giuntoli really likes Spalletti or De Zerbi: either Allegri wins the Scudetto or he can pack his bags and leave.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league will not be an easy feat for us, but as one of the best-equipped squads in the league, we are in the running.

Not playing in Europe is also a boost for us as a team and we have to take advantage of that because we may not have it again soon.