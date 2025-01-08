Antonio Cassano has launched a scathing critique of Dusan Vlahovic, claiming that the Serbian striker is not suited for a big club. Vlahovic, who has been Juventus’ primary attacking option this season, has had a mixed campaign amid the team’s broader struggles. While many believe he has performed admirably under challenging circumstances, Cassano remains unconvinced about the striker’s quality.

Juventus, who have been underwhelming as a team this term, are aiming to bolster their squad during the current transfer window. Despite speculation about player movements, Vlahovic is expected to remain in Turin at least until the summer, with the club continuing to rely on him as their leading forward. The Serbian international has shown flashes of his potential, and his supporters argue that he has what it takes to thrive in the right conditions.

Cassano, however, holds a different view. Speaking to Calciomercato, the former Italy international was harsh in his assessment of Vlahovic’s abilities. He said: “He is poor, unplayable; he cannot play for a big club. He is hysterical and gives the ball away to opponents. I would never let him play.”

Such criticism is not uncommon for Cassano, who is known for his outspoken nature. While his comments are pointed, others argue that Juventus’ overall performance has a significant impact on Vlahovic’s displays. The team’s struggles to create consistent scoring opportunities and their lack of cohesion have undoubtedly limited the striker’s ability to perform at his best.

Vlahovic remains an important part of Juventus’ plans, and many believe he can excel if the team around him improves. The Serbian has the attributes to succeed, but for that to happen, Juventus will need to provide better support and improve their performances collectively. As the club looks to reinforce its squad during this transfer window, fans will be hoping for positive changes to help both the team and its leading striker deliver better results in the second half of the season.