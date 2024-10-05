Antonio Cassano has sparked debate by comparing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to Lazio’s in-form forward Valentín Castellanos, claiming the Argentinian is a better player. Cassano has been openly critical of Vlahovic this season, citing the Serbian’s inconsistency as a major concern.
Cassano said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“Taty, who I like a lot because he knows how to play football, is mean and knows how to score goals, would he do worse than Vlahovic at Juve? For me he is better than Vlahovic in certain situations. The football I see is different. With Castellanos Juventus can play for the Scudetto”.
DV9 has hit top form in the last few weeks and we need to focus on continuing to support him so that he can maintain his good streak.
Castellanos is a fine player, but he might struggle if he moves to a bigger club like Juve, so we have to be careful what we wish for.
