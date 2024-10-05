FILE - New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday, July 21, 2023, to Lazio from New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Antonio Cassano has sparked debate by comparing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to Lazio’s in-form forward Valentín Castellanos, claiming the Argentinian is a better player. Cassano has been openly critical of Vlahovic this season, citing the Serbian’s inconsistency as a major concern.

Despite Vlahovic’s recent resurgence—scoring twice in each of his last two matches and regaining the trust of fans and manager Thiago Motta—Cassano remains unconvinced. He argues that Castellanos, who has been impressive for Lazio, would be a better fit for Juventus and could outperform Vlahovic if given the chance. Cassano’s comments are notable because Vlahovic, while inconsistent at times, has shown flashes of brilliance and is still fighting to establish himself as Juventus’ first-choice striker. His recent form suggests he is capable of leading the line, but Cassano believes Castellanos offers more overall quality and could contribute more to the Bianconeri.

Cassano said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Taty, who I like a lot because he knows how to play football, is mean and knows how to score goals, would he do worse than Vlahovic at Juve? For me he is better than Vlahovic in certain situations. The football I see is different. With Castellanos Juventus can play for the Scudetto”.

Juve FC Says

DV9 has hit top form in the last few weeks and we need to focus on continuing to support him so that he can maintain his good streak.

Castellanos is a fine player, but he might struggle if he moves to a bigger club like Juve, so we have to be careful what we wish for.