Cassano slams Allegri and Mourinho; feels sorry for Vlahovic

Last Saturday, Juventus hosted Roma at the Allianz Stadium in what was the Old Lady’s first major clash of the campaign.

Max Allegri’s men had the upper hand from the get-go. Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock with a stunning freekick early on, and the home side dominated the action during the first hour.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri failed to pounce on their chances to kill off their opponents, allowing the Giallorossi to snatch an equalizer despite producing few goal-scoring opportunities.

So this is the time of the week when Antonio Cassano goes out to roast his former Milan manager. But this time around, Allegri has some glamorous company in the form of José Mourinho.

The former Roma and Real Madrid bad boy obviously isn’t a fan of either tactician, even questioning their love for the Beautiful Game.

“I think these two coaches [Allegri and Mourinho] don’t like playing football. Only results count to them,” said the retired striker in his latest appearance on Christian Vieri’s Bobo TV (via ilBianconero).

“In the first half, Juventus could have scored 2 or 3 goals, but they were without ideas, without anything. They were only driven by pure enthusiasm.

“Allegri in the second half did what he always does, he dropped back. Roma had done nothing up to that moment.

“As for Vlahovic, poor thing! Aside from the goal, he only touched the ball five times. He never receives it.”