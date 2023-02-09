Cassano slams Allegri for his comments about Salernitana

Antonio Cassano has attacked Max Allegri for claiming Juventus and Salernitana are now rivals.

The Bianconeri manager has a huge job on his hands after his team was docked 15 points, which sent them down to midtable.

This means they now have to win most of their matches this term to end this season in the best possible way.

Juve has been inconsistent and their current position means not much separates them from the Garnets and the clubs around the relegation zone.

Ahead of their 3-0 win, Allegri admitted it was a game that is important for both clubs, but Cassano does not like that the gaffer thinks both clubs are even close now.

The former attacker said via Il Bianconero:

“The game between Salernitana and Juventus was very bad, then obviously Juve is qualitatively stronger and has won with its quality. Juve won with merit, then I hear Allegri say it was a salvation clash. Allegri likes to say shit, Juventus is a team that should win the championship and he talks about the clash salvation. Oh well, let’s go on like this”.

Juve FC Says

Cassano criticises everything that Allegri says or does and he may have misunderstood the black-and-white manager for most of the time.

The former attacker has become a very outspoken pundit, but he is paid to do the job and we should not take him too seriously.