Cassano slams Juventus for their showing against Benfica

Antonio Cassano has attacked Juventus after yet another poor day at the office for Max Allegri’s men.

Benfica beat the Bianconeri 2-1 at home in the Champions League two days ago.

It was a must-win game for them after they had lost their opening group game in the UCL to PSG.

Yet they succumbed to another defeat, and they are now left to fight for their place in the next round of the competition.

They started the game against the Portuguese team well and took an early lead.

But Juve has been very unreliable this season, and they allowed the Lisbon outfit to get back in the game to win 2-1.

Cassano has delivered a verdict on the performance and says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We have to wake up, Juve played a shameful match against Benfica”.

Juve FC Says

This is a time for us to face criticism from fan groups and pundits, so we must take them.

Allegri should feel under pressure, and the club must plan to replace him.

This is because we cannot afford not to be in the competition next term, and that could be the case if we keep performing poorly.