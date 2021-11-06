Cassano slams Paratici for selling this one player at Juventus

Fabio Paratici had an interesting time at Juventus and some of his successes may have helped him to land his current gig at Tottenham.

However, the former Juve staff didn’t make all the best decisions, and he has been slammed for selling one player.

You could add buying Cristiano Ronaldo as one highlight of his time at the Allianz Stadium, but he also put the Bianconeri in trouble when he tried to sign Luis Suarez.

Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie are two other players that he signed for the Bianconeri that are still yet to prove their worth.

However, former AS Roma and Real Madrid star, Antonio Cassano, believes he made a huge mistake when he sold Joao Cancelo to Manchester City in 2019.

The Portuguese full-back has proven to be a good signing at City and he could have been useful to Juve at the moment.

Cassano insists that he certainly wouldn’t have sold the former Valencia man for the price that Paratici sold him to City.

He told Bobo TV as quoted by Calciomercato: “I understand Inter could not afford it, but the fact that Juventus sold him seems crazy to me. He sold him for 40 million. ? I wouldn’t have done it even for 400. Paratici doesn’t even know how he found himself at Tottenham: sending Cancelo away means spitting in the face of football , it’s a phenomenon that would make a difference even playing half-point. “