Former Italian striker Antonio Cassano has returned to berate Juventus, dropping pipe bombs on Dusan Vlahovic in particular.

The notorious star was one of the team’s biggest detractors during Max Allegri’s three-year stint at the club.

He was hoping for improved displays under the guidance of his former Italy and Inter teammate Thiago Motta, but three goalless draws have conjured memories of Allegri.

Therefore, Cassano insisted that Juventus remain “rubbish” as Motta has yet to improve on Allegri, even though he considers him a far superior tactician to his predecessor.

“I have too much respect for my friends and for those who follow us,” said the former Real Madrid and Roma star in his appearance on Viva el Futbol via IlBianconero.

“I roasted Allegri because he was rubbish and I continue to think so. After six games I have to say the same thing about Thiago.

“To date, he hasn’t done anything. In the first games, he started behind the ball and then went on the counterattack. He didn’t convince me and I said he wouldn’t get into the top four, but now it’s even worse.

“I know Thiago and I respect him, he’s not like Allegri who isn’t a real coach. Today, I see last year’s Juve, but they’ve been rubbish in the last three years, and to this day in the league they’re still rubbish.

“I respect Thiago but in the league he’s rubbish. I’m not convinced by many situations. Are these rotations good or bad?”

Cassano also wondered if the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez fit the Juventus mold.

“It’s one thing to play in teams like Atalanta (which I don’t know if it’s more important in Europe than Juve today) but it’s complicated to play for Juve.”

Finally, the Bari native reserved some unsavory comments towards Dusan Vlahovic, insisting that Arek Milik will fare better in Motta’s system.

“I don’t like Vlahovic, he’s hysterical and with little personality. He doesn’t know what to do, he’s always there complaining.

“Milik, if he’s fit, is much stronger than him. Zirkzee reached this level thanks to Thiago. When Milik is recovered, he will play because he is more suited to Thiago’s ideas.”