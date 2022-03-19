Cassano torches Allegri and Arrivabene following CL elimination

Well, we all know that was coming, right?

On the back of Juve’s latest European misadventure, Antonio Cassano was surely going to launch a scathing attack at the several Bianconeri figures.

While a section of the club’s supporters dismiss him as a mere hater, others feel that his sentiments are honest and truthful at times.

Following the Old Lady’s tough defeat at the hands of Villarreal, the retired striker has mostly identified manager Max Allegri as the main culprit in the Champions League elimination.

The former Roma and Real Madrid man says that the Juventus boss was outplayed by his counterpart Unai Emery.

However, the coach isn’t the only one to suffer Cassano’s harsh criticism, as CEO Maurizio Arrivabene was also a part of his rant.

Fantantonio explains how the former Ferrari director has nothing to do with football.

“I don’t agree that the first half was good. Juventus had three sensational scoring chances, but didn’t have a great first half, because it was Emery who let them in the game,” said Cassano during his latest appearance on Christian Vieri’s Bobo TV via JuventusNews24.

“Arrivabene says that the three-year program hasn’t changed one millimeter, but what is it about? This is corporate incompetence. He used to make cars and now he throws himself into football.

“With Coquelin and Moreno, Emery wrapped up Allegri who said “stay calm”. But what calm? Juve were three times stronger than Villarreal. After conceding the first goal, the game was over. Juve, even with Vahovic , never played well.

“This is a bloodbath. If you finish second and win the Italian cup, you have done worse than your predecessors. Max is convinced he is stronger, but Pirlo deserved a chance,” concluded Cassano.