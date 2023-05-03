Cassano urges Serie A club to target Juventus player

Antonio Cassano has urged AC Milan to move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian struggles in Turin.

Vlahovic moved to Juve as one of the best strikers in the world and has been a key contributor to their team this term.

The attacker has, however, been struggling to score as regularly as he did at his former club.

This has seen speculation mount about his future and some suggest Juventus might lose the Serbian.

Several clubs have an interest in Vlahovic from Spain and England and Cassano has suggested the ex-Fiorentina man to AC Milan.

He says via Football Italia:

“If I were Milan, I would go for Vlahovic.

“If you get to the Champions League you have to sign a strong striker. They took on Ibra at a low point and it went well, Giroud had never exceeded 15 goals in his career.

“Milan are doing an exceptional job and have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, they are covered in midfield, they have Leao who ought to stay, if he has to make a single purchase he should put in 50-60 million and sign Vlahovic.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in the land and continue to prove this, so it is hard for DV9 to leave us for Milan.

They won the last league crown and are in the Champions League semi-final, but we have a better reputation and are the bigger club.

Instead of Milan, Vlahovic will probably leave Serie A entirely.