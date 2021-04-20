Cassano wants Juventus and Milan clubs kicked out of Serie A

Never shy of criticizing Juventus, Antonio Cassano would never need a new reason to talk ill about the Bianconeri.

However, after the infamous European Super League announcement, the former striker didn’t even reserve his former clubs Inter and Milan from his stingy comments.

The Top three Italian teams are among the twelve founding fathers of this highly-controversial competition which has been causing an incredible outrage throughout Europe.

Three clubs are reportedly facing the threat of being eliminated from the Serie A, and Fantantonio is clearly in favor of the idea.

The notorious Italian is a recurring guest on Christian Vieri’s Twitch program called Bobo TV, and he gave his honest view on the whole chaotic situation.

“It’s impossible to think of such a competition. Big clubs must understand that football belongs to people,” said Cassano as translated by Football Italia.

“Small teams can’t be left aside, I would ask the FIGC to kick Inter, Milan and Juventus out of Serie A.

“Let them play their own league, and let’s see what happens. Gravina must stand against this. Twelve clubs can’t rule football.” Concluded the former Sampdoria, Parma, Roma and Real Madrid man.

This story is developing with every passing hour, and whilst it is always entertaining to hear from controversial figures like Cassano and others, it remains to be seen how the men in charge will end up dealing with the situation.