Cassano warns Juventus over transfer target: “He’s not a champion”

In the last few months, it has become increasingly clear that Nicolò Zaniolo is indeed a transfer target for Juventus.

The Italy international has been on the Bianconeri’s shortlist perhaps since the days of former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

But with Paulo Dybala leaving the club by the end of the season, it appears that it’s now the right timing for the Federico Cherubini to swoop for the Roma man.

The 22-year-old had his ups and downs this season. But his struggles were somewhat expected after returning from two ACL injuries.

However, Antonio Cassano warns Juventus over their transfer target, claiming that he’s not a champion. The retired striker even compares Zaniolo to another young player player who failed to cut it in Turin.

“At Roma Zaniolo doesn’t play and he scores little,” said Cassano during his latest appearance on Bobo TV via JuventusNews24.

“He’s not a champion and Juve plans to take him in the same role as Kulusevski, who was kicked out in January.”

Juve FC say

Maybe Cassano has a point, but his assessment of Zaniolo is a bit too harsh. After all, we can’t expect the player to perform at his best levels following two campaigns wrecked by serious injuries.

Even though José Mourinho left him on the bench during the Roman derby, he has played a key role in the team since the start of the season.