Antonio Cassano has sent a message to Thiago Motta regarding the Juventus job, expressing that he does not think it is wise for the Bologna coach to manage the Bianconeri.

Juve has made Motta their first choice to lead the team next season after firing Max Allegri. Allegri felt the pressure from Motta for much of this season, and his departure has paved the way for the former PSG midfielder to become the Bianconeri’s next manager.

Motta already has a contract offer from the Old Lady on the table, and he is considering it alongside a new contract from Bologna after he helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Juve is keen on ensuring Motta becomes their next manager, but Cassano believes it would be a mismatch.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I hope with all my heart that Thiago Motta does not agree to go to Juve, I sincerely hope so. Thiago Motta has done an exceptional job, he was the best coach in Italy with Gasperini, he did a fantastic job. But ‘It’s a difference, remember that Juve already wanted to change their mind years ago by signing Sarri. Juve has always had the mantra that winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that matters, Boniperti said champagne football. They tried a different path, the right one in my opinion, because the last one who won the Scudetto was Sarri, even with a thousand difficulties but then he was sent away. Pirlo was a young boy who did well, finishing fourth and winning two trophies. They wanted to take that path, then they went back to the old one, they care about winning. I imagine Thiago Motta, who is an exceptional boy, with a great personality, who has done a fantastic job, shows up there… two, three,. four months and you know what happens? Which turns out to be a patatrac , as happened with Sarri. If you’re listening to us, Thiago don’t go to Juve.”

