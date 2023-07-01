Castori insists Allegri will enjoy working with Giuntoli and explains why

The relationship between Max Allegri, the manager, and Cristiano Giuntoli, the new sporting director at Juventus, is seen as a crucial factor that will contribute to the club’s success. Both men are highly regarded in their respective roles, and their ability to work well together is anticipated to be pivotal.

Giuntoli’s appointment as sporting director is considered a significant move, as he is recognised as one of the top executives in the field. Allegri, on the other hand, has built a strong reputation as a successful manager.

The combination of their expertise and collaboration is expected to yield positive outcomes for Juventus. In fact, a coach who previously worked with Giuntoli, Fabrizio Castori, attests to the positive impact the executive had on his own success during their time together at Carpi.

The understanding and synergy between Allegri and Giuntoli will likely play a crucial role in driving Juventus towards its goals and achieving success on the footballing front.

After Napoli released the director from his contract, Castori said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He always chooses players who are functional for the coach’s style of play. He is very knowledgeable, knows everyone, and has contacts everywhere. He’s an executive who puts the coach in the best working conditions: he did it with me at Carpi, but also with different coaches like Sarri and Spalletti, who focus more on possession play.

“He will also get along great with Allegri, and Max will benefit from his arrival. Juventus will return to the top with Giuntoli. Why am I so sure? Because I know Cristiano, and he hasn’t changed since the days of Carpi.

“We’re talking about a professional who has worked his way up. He is humble, intelligent, friendly, and never settles. Giuntoli is a natural talent, a superstar: one of the best in Europe. I could have seen him doing well in the Premier League after Napoli.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli arrives in Turin with a big reputation and we all want him to hit the ground running immediately.

However, we must be patient and understand that success takes time, even though he would not need eight years to help us win a league crown, as at Napoli.