Ceferin insists the new Champions League model will end the Super League

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been told the new Champions League model, which is more expansive and makes some changes to the current format, will all but end their hopes of a breakaway European Super League.

The Bianconeri, alongside the other two European heavyweights, continues to push for the idea to come to fruition after it was rejected by football fans and authorities around the world.

The trio believe they can make it acceptable by bringing some new changes to it, but UEFA has fought back with changes to the Champions League which will take effect from the 2024/2025 season.

Its president, Aleksander Ceferin, is confident this change will end the chances of the Super League ever happening and he said via Calciomercato:

“The last nail in the coffin of the Superlega.

“The key was to have been able to prevent, in two, three days, that crazy idea of ​​the so-called Super League, which would have meant the total destruction of football, the end of the European sports model.

“Champions League reform was the last nail in the coffin. The coffin was prepared much earlier, but now we had to close it completely.”

Juve FC Says

Juve and the clubs that are still supporting the Super League remain confident that the idea will work and it is clear to see that they will not back down.

However, the Champions League will truly kill it when the new format begins.

It would be interesting to see how the Super League protagonists will fight back against this new development.