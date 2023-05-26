Ceferin is now irritated by Juventus insistence on supporting the Super League

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin likely anticipated Juventus withdrawing their support for the European Super League following the departure of their former board members.

Andrea Agnelli, who had held influential positions in UEFA and ECA, stepped down from his roles in favor of pushing forward with the Super League.

However, due to recent scandals that have plagued the club, Agnelli himself had to resign from his post.

With the new board taking charge to rectify the situation, UEFA expected Juventus to renounce their support for the Super League.

Nevertheless, John Elkann, the new leadership, has insisted on maintaining their backing for the controversial league, even if it means facing potential repercussions from UEFA’s ongoing investigation.

According to a report from Football Italia, Ceferin is growing increasingly frustrated with the new direction taken by Juventus. This could lead the governing body to impose the harshest possible penalties on the club once the investigation concludes next month.

Juve FC Says

We have supported the club through all these ordeals and it is too late to turn our back on them now.

The leaders know the technicalities of the Super League and the benefit it will bring to the club, which is why they continue to support it.

As fans, we also owe them support and hope at the end of the day, they would have made the right decision.