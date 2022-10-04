Ceferin on Super League rebels: “They’re afraid of being expelled”

Even though 18 months have passed since the infamous announcement, the rift caused by the European Super League project will be felt for a long while.

While 12 clubs were originally included in the announcement, nine of the founders retracted following major fan and political backlash.

Nevertheless, Juventus remained hellbent on going through with the project alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The trio has been embroiled in legal battles against UEFA, with the organization’s president Aleksander Ceferin taking the matter perhaps too personally.

The Slovenian had an amicable rapport with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, and is even the godfather of the Italian’s daughter.

Obviously, their relationship deteriorated following the Super League announcement, and Ceferin never wastes an opportunity to aim digs at Agnelli and his fellow rebels.

In his latest statements, the UEFA president claims that Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all afraid of being expelled from the Champions League.

“Now I no longer have a relationship with Agnelli, and I didn’t even have much contact with Perez in the past,” said Ceferin in an interview with RTV slo via ilBianconero.

“During the Champions League final, Perez sat next to me and none of us addressed the Super League.

“We have three club presidents who continue to claim it for their ego, but then they were the first to sign for the new Champions League format, because they’re afraid of being expelled.”

