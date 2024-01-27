UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has revealed that Juventus is not among the Italian clubs opposing UEFA in their battle against the Super League.

Juventus played a significant role in the Super League and continued to support the breakaway competition when other Italian clubs withdrew their support.

The Bianconeri were one of the three teams that took UEFA to court over their monopoly on European soccer competitions.

However, after the last board was replaced, Juventus distanced itself from the competition.

When the European Court verdict was revealed and appeared to favor the Super League, several European clubs made statements in support of UEFA and distanced themselves from the competition.

However, Juventus did not react to the verdict, while at least one club expressed support for the proposed new competition.

Speaking on the verdict again, Ceferin said, as quoted on Tuttomercatoweb:

“The stability of the clubs – he explains – is guaranteed by UEFA competitions. 100% of the German, English and French clubs, 90% of the Spanish, indeed all but 2, and 80% of the Italian ones have spoken publicly against the Super League: it is difficult to organize a competition without all these clubs”

Adding: “Only 2 clubs in Serie A have not supported us, and Juventus is not among these. The managers of Italian football are doing their best.”

Juve FC Says

We supported the Super League when the competition began and probably still have an interest in it, which is why we have not openly commented on the verdict.

However, we trust the new board to make a decision that will be fitting to us as a club.