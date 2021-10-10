Cellino says indebted clubs shouldn’t win Scudetto

Outspoken Brescia president, Massimo Cellino says the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan shouldn’t be allowed to win the Scudetto because of their mounting debts.

Inter and Juve have won the last 10 Serie A titles between them, with the Bianconeri winning nine consecutively before last season.

Inter won it in the last campaign, but it has now been revealed that it came at the cost of mounting debts.

The Nerazzurri are having to sell most of their Serie A-winning players to clear their debts.

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected Juve’s finances and their debts are mounting.

However, they remain the biggest club in Italy and are still looking to win Serie A this season.

They have the squad to achieve that, but they are owing a lot of money and it seems unfair to their competitors that they are allowed to compete for the title with all that debt.

Cellino says clubs in debt shouldn’t win titles and Inter didn’t deserve to win the last Scudetto.

He told Teletutto as quoted by Calciomercato: “It is no mystery that Juventus and Inter are heavily indebted.

“Yes, and I think about Inter I say that the Scudetto last season was not deserved. Milan deserved it, who finished second with a corporate conduct that is leading him to settle the debts. Inter instead have not paid the debts. Salaries.”