Cellino: ‘Tonali wants Inter or Juventus’

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have made bids for Sandro Tonali, but “he prefers Inter and Juventus.”

The 20-year-old is one of the most in-demand players this summer and has been linked to Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus.

“I fall in love with certain players and I would never want to sell them,” Cellino told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Building a good team around him, a team of satisfactions, was my dream.

“But I realise, however, that the boy has important personal targets, a family that supports him, especially the mother.

“Nasser would like to have Tonali in Paris, he wrote me today, but he [Tonali] doesn’t want to go to France.

“He prefers Inter and Juve. De Laurentiis has offered me €40m, Fiorentina are ready to do whatever it takes, but his fate is more or less sealed.

“Before the coronavirus, Barcelona had arrived at €65m plus two very interesting guys valued €7.5m each, one was a defender.

“I think the Catalan leaders received an answer they didn’t like. And not from Tonali. Sandro is a kid who lights up as soon as he sees a ball. On the pitch, I have seen him do impressive things, in a three-man midfield he can play anywhere.

“His personality… He sacrifices himself for his team, before the suspension he had been hiding an inflammation in his quadriceps from me. He wanted to help his teammates. When we realised, we had to force him to stop.

“I’m not negotiating with anyone. There are still 12 games to play and the boy must remain calm. I’m curious to see how the team reacts, Brescia comes first.”