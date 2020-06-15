Brescia President Massimo Cellino says Sandro Tonali ‘wants to stay in Italy’ and that Juve and Inter have been in touch for the youngster.

The nerazzurri were reportedly in the lead to sign the 20-year-old and Cellino confirmed that there’s been interest in him.

“So far there’s only been a few phone calls, without anything beyond that,” he told Gr Parlamento.

“It’s difficult to talk about the mercato after everything that’s happened, but I hope the lad keeps having fun on the pitch like he did before.

“I wouldn’t like all these rumours to lead to another problem, which hurts our chances of staying up.

“Inter and Juve have both asked me about him, as have other teams. What’s for certain is that the player wants to stay in Italy, and we’ll accommodate him.

“I don’t like swap deals. We’re not that desperate.”