Celtic knows Matt O’Riley could leave this summer as Juventus and Atalanta consider moves for him.

The midfielder is one of their best players, and they have been protecting him for some time.

Juve has followed the 23-year-old after struggling to land Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta this summer.

The Dutchman remains keen on the move, and Atalanta wants Matt O’Riley because they know they will lose Koopmeiners.

La Dea has already had an offer for his signature rejected by Celtic, who are holding out for more money.

Their rejection of Atalanta’s bid also sends a message to Juventus about how much will be required to add O’Riley to their squad.

Calciomercato reveals Celtic wants 25 million euros to sell the midfielder and is determined to make that much from his departure.

The midfielder will likely leave, and the competition between La Dea and the Bianconeri gives the Scottish side confidence that they will earn what they wish.

Juve FC Says

Matt O’Riley is a fine alternative to Teun Koopmeiners, but we need to focus on securing a move for the Dutchman first before looking for another target.

Koopmeiners has already proven that he can be a big player in domestic and European competitions.