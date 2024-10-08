Juventus was one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei during the summer, as it seemed the young midfielder might return to Serie A.

The Blues had recalled him from a loan spell at Leicester City, and with the arrival of many new players, it seemed the best option would be another loan move.

However, despite interest from several clubs in Italy, Casadei decided to stay at Chelsea. He has now explained his decision to remain with the London club.

Although Casadei hasn’t had much game time at Chelsea this season, which has fueled rumours of a potential January exit, he insists he has no plans to leave. This suggests that interested clubs will likely have to wait until the end of the season to pursue him.

Speaking about the interest from Juventus and others in the summer, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The transfer rumours about Napoli, Milan and even Juve? After speaking to the coach, I was 100% sure that the decision to stay would be the best. Maresca told me what he thought, I had no doubts. I stayed here without considering possible loans. Nor do I think so at the moment for the next winter transfer market. I couldn’t be more proud to play for Chelsea. The competitive spirit was one of the reasons why I decided not to leave”.

Juve FC Says

Casadei is one of the finest Italian talents abroad and he can make our team much stronger, but he must be excited about the chance to play for us because we are the biggest team in the country.