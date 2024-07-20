Former Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli is convinced that Thiago Motta is the right man for the Juventus job after the Bianconeri appointed him as their latest manager.

Motta has been one of the best young managers in Europe over the last few seasons and performed well at Bologna last term.

He is now tasked with revamping a Juventus team that has been on a decline since 2020.

The Bianconeri last won Serie A that year and will be eager to reclaim the crown in his first season as their manager.

While not everyone believes that appointing Motta is the right decision for Italy’s biggest club, Prandelli does not doubt that he is worth it.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has the personality and charisma as a player. And I am also convinced that he arrived at Juventus at the right time.

“Among young coaches, Motta is one of the few who does not repeat the same game situations. Thiago rotates the triangles and occupies the spaces in a different way. With him the player in possession of the ball always has 2-3 different solutions. Last year everyone knew how Bologna played, but they still struggled to counter him.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has taken the most significant task of his life as a coach, and Juve has taken a massive gamble on him.

However, the early signs are good, and life is mostly about taking risks, so we will reap the rewards if the players can buy into his style of play and follow his instructions on the pitch.