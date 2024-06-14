Former Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli has expressed confidence that Dusan Vlahovic will thrive under Thiago Motta at Juventus.

Vlahovic is poised to remain at Juve following his standout performances last season, which were among his best for the club.

Despite Juve’s attempt to sell him last summer, he has become one of their key players and is now expected to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri are keen to maximize their players’ potential under Motta, prompting speculation about how Vlahovic will adapt to their squad.

However, Prandelli believes this will not be an issue and predicts that Vlahovic could score around 30 goals under Motta’s management.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think he can fit in perfectly. If Juve were to play like we saw Bologna do, I think Dusan will be able to score 30 goals.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Serie A and last season he showed he could be an important player for the Old Lady.

If Motta can unlock him next season, he could truly score that many goals, which will win us some trophies.

It would be interesting to see how the Serbian fits into the way Juventus will play next season.