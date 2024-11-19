Dusan Vlahovic has faced criticism for his inconsistent form this season, despite being Juventus’ primary striker and one of their most relied-upon players. Under manager Thiago Motta, the Serbian international started the campaign strongly but has struggled to maintain his goal-scoring momentum. This inconsistency has drawn scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, particularly given Juventus’ reliance on Vlahovic to lead their attacking line.

Cesare Prandelli, Vlahovic’s former coach, has stepped forward to defend the striker amid this criticism. Prandelli, who previously coached Vlahovic during his time at Fiorentina, believes the forward still has significant potential and points to his early-season promise as evidence of his capabilities. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Prandelli stated:

“At the start of the season, I thought he could reach twenty-five goals. Now he is at nine but he can give more. I am of the opinion that a striker must think first of all about scoring; if defending leads him to lose sensitivity in front of goal, then there is something to review. But Thiago Motta knows his stuff.”

This comment suggests that Vlahovic’s challenges may stem from tactical adjustments under Motta’s system. While Motta has entrusted him as his number nine, the manager’s style of play demands more than just finishing ability, potentially impacting Vlahovic’s instincts in front of goal.

Compounding this situation is the ongoing speculation about Juventus’ interest in Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker, who worked under Motta at Bologna, is rumoured to be eager for a reunion after struggling for form at Manchester United. Zirkzee’s familiarity with Motta’s system could make him an attractive option for Juve, potentially adding pressure on Vlahovic to perform.

Despite this, Prandelli’s defence underscores the importance of patience and trust in the 23-year-old. For Juventus to maximise Vlahovic’s potential, they must find a balance between tactical demands and the striker’s natural attacking instincts. With time and the right support, he remains capable of being the prolific scorer Juventus needs.