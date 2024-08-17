Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli is proud of Thiago Motta and insists that he is the Serie A manager who excites him the most.

Motta has become the latest manager of the Bianconeri as they aim to return to the top of Italian and European football.

Motta performed well at Spezia and Bologna; his innovative ideas on the pitch prompted Juve to appoint him as their new manager.

The former midfielder is now in charge of Juve and has had a busy summer preparing his team for his first campaign as their manager.

The Bianconeri are confident that he will be a good fit for their team, and Prandelli has praised his work.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

‘Today he carries that innate ability to read the game with him into his coaching career, the only emerging coach who has impressed me because he is not a playmaker, but someone who develops his system on concepts such as the occupation of spaces and diversified playing times.

‘These characteristics make his teams difficult to deal with, while the classic playmakers become predictable after a while, always using the same triangulations, the same cuts and timing of insertion. In Motta’s Bologna, I saw proactivity in every area of ​​the field and last year, I was really happy with the championship he managed to have.’

Juve FC Says

Motta has been one of the best managers in Serie A despite managing smaller clubs, and he now has a chance to show that his ideas are ready for the big stage.

We are always supposed to win trophies, but a serious change in Max Allegri’s boring style will make us happy to have him on our bench.