Italian coach Cesare Prandelli has identified Juventus as one of the contenders for this season’s Serie A title, although he acknowledges that the competition will be fiercely challenging.

The Bianconeri are currently in contention for the title but are facing strong competition from some of the most formidable teams in Italy. At present, there is no clear-cut favourite for the championship.

In the previous season, Napoli established themselves as early frontrunners and ultimately clinched the title with a dominant campaign. Their consistent performances set the tone for the season, and it was clear what to expect from the Naples-based team.

However, in the current season, the top teams in the league are closely packed on the table, making it difficult to predict the eventual winner. Despite the fierce competition, Prandelli believes that Juventus is among the favourites to vie for the Serie A title.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Will there be an escape like that of Napoli last year? No, there are four of them and they are more or less all there. Juventus included.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us, but it is just the start and we have done very well to remain as close to the top of the standings as possible.

If we keep doing our job well, we truly could end the campaign as league winners again.