Thiago Motta’s brief spell as Juventus manager is already beginning to fade from memory, and for many fans, it is not being remembered fondly.

The former midfielder spent close to a year at the helm in Turin and was backed during two transfer windows, bringing in players tailored to his tactical approach. Yet, despite the initial optimism surrounding his appointment, results on the pitch failed to meet expectations. His departure came at a point when the team appeared to be heading for a crisis, and the club acted swiftly to install Igor Tudor in his place.

Since taking charge, Tudor has overseen three matches, winning two and drawing one. His short tenure has already brought renewed optimism, with Juventus playing with more energy and cohesion. As a result, public discourse around the club has quickly shifted towards praising Tudor’s impact and brushing aside Motta’s time in charge.

While many have chosen to focus on the failings of the previous regime, former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli believes it is important to acknowledge the positive aspects of Motta’s work. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Prandelli commented: “Changing the coach always creates a reaction, and that’s what happened at Juve. Igor has brought some order and corrected certain tactical inconsistencies. But we must not dismiss everything that Motta did—he challenged players to think more, whereas the current manager offers them more freedom.”

Prandelli’s words serve as a reminder that even unsuccessful tenures can leave behind valuable lessons. Motta, despite his struggles, had moments where his ideas showed promise, and he did attempt to instil a more cerebral, possession-oriented approach—albeit one that didn’t resonate with the squad.

Ultimately, in football, a manager’s legacy is often defined by results, and Motta’s Juventus tenure will be remembered more for its inconsistencies than its intentions. With Tudor now at the helm and making a positive early impression, the focus rightly shifts to the future. However, as Prandelli suggests, not all of Motta’s contributions should be completely forgotten.