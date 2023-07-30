Italian coach Cesare Prandelli has heaped praise on Juventus for making Cristiano Giuntoli their latest Sporting Director and explains why the move makes sense.

Juve brought the ex-Napoli man on board in this transfer window after he did a superb job for the Partenopei last season.

Giuntoli spent almost a decade at Napoli and developed the skills that helped him recruit the league-winning players at the club.

If he succeeds at Juve, the Bianconeri should easily reach the top of the Italian game soon.

Prandelli insists Juve made a superb deal to snap him. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’ve never been close to Napoli, but history shows that Giuntoli is a serious person, capable, competent. And then I like him because he doesn’t speak much. Juventus took the best”.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did well at Napoli, which means we have gotten one of the best talents in the land by adding him to our board.

The club is expected to give him as much support as he wants so that he can bring success to the group.

His early decisions at the Allianz Stadium show he is someone that knows his stuff and it is exciting to have him around.