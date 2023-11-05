Former Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli holds a strong belief in the abilities of Dusan Vlahovic, despite the Serbian striker’s challenges in finding the back of the net consistently for Juventus.

Vlahovic is a central figure at Juventus, but he has yet to replicate the outstanding form he displayed during his time at Fiorentina. La Viola had recognised his immense potential and sold him as one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

While Vlahovic has faced criticism due to his lack of frequent goals in Turin, he continues to develop and has made a promising start to the current season. This suggests that he remains a vital player upon whom Juventus can rely as they pursue success in the league and other competitions.

Ahead of the Juve-Fiorentina game this weekend, Prandelli said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We exchange messages with Vlahovic every now and then. Dusan, when he’s well, is a beast and I say this because I trained him: he’s a striker.

“Vlahovic and Chiesa have started out strong, proving to be an excellent pair, but were then held back by physical problems. I remain convinced that Dusan will end the season with more than 20 goals. You shouldn’t give weight to the criticisms, they’re part of the job if you’re a centre forward for Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is no doubt a very talented player and we trust that he will eventually prove to be a very good buy for us.

But he has to start scoring consistently soon so that we can win some trophies and end our drought.