Cesare Prandelli still believes Juventus can make the top four

Former Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli has tipped Juventus to still qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Bianconeri are facing an uphill task in their bid to end this season in fine fashion after losing 15 points, which sent them tumbling down to midtable from the second position.

Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest talents at their disposal and have been working hard to end the campaign in the top four regardless.

It is a goal Prandelli believes they can achieve, he says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Right now, it is one point from seventh place, but it always remains Juve and has the means to achieve this. Sometimes the penalty can shake the team. A further push can come from the Europa League and the Italian Cup. Allegri will have to involve everyone so that the group will strengthen.”

Juve FC Says

Finishing this season inside the top four would be daunting and our players shouldn’t think about that now and focus on winning one game at a time.

The support from pundits and fans is to spur them on to win as many games as possible, but expecting them to finish in a Champions League position is simply too much and could affect them.