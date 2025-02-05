Cesc Fabregas took charge of Como at the beginning of the season, marking his first managerial role in football. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has been working hard to establish his philosophy while also fighting to keep Como in Serie A. His team has shown flashes of quality this season, but consistency has been a challenge.

On the other side, Juventus appointed Thiago Motta in the summer after moving on from Max Allegri. While Allegri had a wealth of experience, his second stint at the club did not yield the expected success, and the club’s leadership felt a change was necessary. Motta has brought a fresh approach, but with Juventus expected to compete for major trophies, he knows there is still plenty of work to do.

Juventus comes into this match with the expectation of securing all three points. They won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but Como has grown into a more competitive side as the campaign has progressed. With their survival in the top flight at stake, Como will likely be a much tougher opponent this time around.

Ahead of the match, Fabregas spoke about the challenge of facing Juventus and how both clubs share similar ideas in terms of their long-term project. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Juventus is a club that is always there to win. In my opinion, we are at the same level of project, in the sense that we both want to take young players to grow and create something important for the future.”

Fabregas’ comments highlight Como’s ambition, but Juventus cannot afford to drop points in a game like this. The Bianconeri have already struggled with inconsistency at times this season, and if they want to stay on track for a strong finish, they must ensure they come away with a victory.

Motta has been working on refining his tactical approach, and while Juventus has had its share of injuries, the squad has enough depth to handle the challenge Como presents. This match is another opportunity for Juve to show progress under their new manager, and if they approach it with the right mindset, they should be able to secure all three points.